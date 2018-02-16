Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations
KARACHI: Following days of uncertainty within MQM-P ranks, party leader Farooq Sattar on Friday offered an olive branch to the party’s Bahadurabad group to end the current impasse over the issue of Senate tickets.
“After days of consultations, we have decided to offer those in Bahadurabad that they can submit their four names for Senate nominations and we will accept those,” said the party leader.
He further said that he was willing to take four names for Senate from the opposing group and will “support the names without comment”.
Sattar said the issue was not related to his ego as “if it was about Farooq Sattar’s ego, the issue would be left hanging”.
Referring to the party’s opposing group which emerged over Senate nominations, the MQM-P leader further said that the workers were with him and the perception should not be given that he was being stubborn.
He also said that a notice has been served to the Bahadurabad leaders regarding their convention being held today.
“People are being forcefully being brought to the convention and this is not appropriate,” added Sattar. Reiterating his earlier stance, the leader said the issue was not over Senate tickets but “something else”.
MQM-P’s Bahudurabad faction member Aminul Haq welcomed Sattar’s offer and said he will convey it to the Rabita Committee.
Haq again reiterated the faction’s stance and said they had visited Sattar at PIB on three separate occasions and the entire Rabita Committee also waited for him over an hour.-Agencies
