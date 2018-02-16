NAB declares Nawaz main accused in Al Azizia and Flagship references
Says Nawaz is owner of assets in children’s names
ISLAMABAD, February 16: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the true owner of all his assets, despite them being in his children’s names.
This has been stated in the supplementary references filed by NAB in the Al Azizia and Flagship references, a copy of which is available with Geo News.
It is stated in the supplementary reference that Nawaz is the primary accused in the cases.
Moreover, it states that NAB conducted an investigation against Nawaz’s assets and even went to London in this regard.
The supplementary references add that Nawaz failed to prove his innocence and when asked to appear before the bureau, he chose not to.
Referring to the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the supplementary reference mentions that the JIT report has enough evidence to take the proceedings further.-Agencies
