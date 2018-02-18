AJK President stresses the need to provide quality higher education facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, February 18: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan chaired a meeting held to discuss the modalities and procedural formalities for establishing the Neelum-Jhehlum sub-campus of the University of AJK.
The President who is also the Chancellor of AJK Public Sector Universities asserted the need to provide quality higher educational facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He said that the government was committed towards establishing tertiary level institutions in all districts of AJK.
Vice Chancellor AJK University Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi in his introductory remarks apprised the President that a 193 kanal plot of land for the Neelum sub-campus has been identified at Tangot.
The VC informed that payments of the land will soon be made in order to guarantee it acquisition. He also briefed the President that funds for construction of Prefabricated Structures has been committed by the AJK Government and further coordination for acquiring the said funds will be made.
The President said procedural formalities for acquiring the said land needs to be completed on priority and a desired an update on the situation may be presented in a week’s time. He further said that additional land identified at Islampura will also be processed for the sub-campus.
The President on the occasion thanked Speaker AJK Legislaltive Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir for dedicating his time and extending his sincerest efforts in assisting the university and district administration in addressing issues related to establishment of the Neelum sub-campus. Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly said that he will also offer his complete assistance in matters relating construction of link roads to the campus, electricity connectivity and water supply.
The President said that timely completion of the derivative projects will be ensured and that too under the supervision of the Speaker.
Prof. Dr. Mukhtar had also informed that in the first phase, HEC would provide Rs. 5 million for construction of the Neelum sub-campus. President AJK commended the support of Chairman HEC and said that with the help of HEC we will ensure the highest standards of education is provided at all Public Sector Universities in AJK.
Regarding the Jhelum sub-campus, the President desired that the basic modalities including land acquisition and allied amenities be presented soon in order to initiate the establishment of a modern educational facility for the people of Jhelum valley.
President Masood Khan said that providing quality higher education at the doorstep of students will be made a reality with the rigorous assurance that HEC standards are met. “Our universities will be made competitive and graduating students will be provided education in lines with international standards.”
The President thanked the participants including the district administration for their untiring efforts towards the realization of the said sub-campuses.
Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, VC University AJK Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, Secretary Higher Education AJK Zahid Khan and Deputy Commissioners Neelum and Jhelum attended the meeting. -PR
