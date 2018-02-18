For a parliamentary democracy to deliver, there are certain basic norms which a parliament has to adhere to religiously. For instance, the first thing which the speaker of an elected assembly has to do is to immediately resign from the basic membership of the political party on whose ticket he has come to the Assembly and declare on the floor of the House after taking over the charge of his office that since he is the custodian of the entire House comprising not only his party but others too, therefore, henceforth he will not represent that political party in the House on whose ticket he has won the election. Experience of hindsight reveals that very few speakers act on this golden democratic principle. Even if they resign from the membership of their party they often fail to exhibit their neutrality while conducting business in the House.
What is a parliament for? It isn’t mere a debating club only. Its hand should be on the pulse of the nation. It should carry out amendments in the laws making them commensurate with the demands of the electorate. It should make fresh legislation for the good of the common man in various fields of life where needed. In a truly democratic set up every member of this esteemed forum is a paragon of virtue. He is supposed to be the role model for the nation which he represents by exhibiting all the good qualities of head and heart. If he proves himself to be honest, straightforward and law abiding he would be respected and feared simultaneously by the state machinery. Anarchy, lack of good governance, corruption and other vices raise their ugly heads only in those societies where the elected representatives of the people don’t come up to the expectations of the common man and fail to establish good democratic traditions through their conduct.
Nuts and bolts of parliamentary democracy
For a parliamentary democracy to deliver, there are certain basic norms which a parliament has to adhere to religiously. For instance, the first thing which the speaker of an elected assembly has to do is to immediately resign from the basic membership of the political party on whose ticket he has come to the Assembly and declare on the floor of the House after taking over the charge of his office that since he is the custodian of the entire House comprising not only his party but others too, therefore, henceforth he will not represent that political party in the House on whose ticket he has won the election. Experience of hindsight reveals that very few speakers act on this golden democratic principle. Even if they resign from the membership of their party they often fail to exhibit their neutrality while conducting business in the House.
What is a parliament for? It isn’t mere a debating club only. Its hand should be on the pulse of the nation. It should carry out amendments in the laws making them commensurate with the demands of the electorate. It should make fresh legislation for the good of the common man in various fields of life where needed. In a truly democratic set up every member of this esteemed forum is a paragon of virtue. He is supposed to be the role model for the nation which he represents by exhibiting all the good qualities of head and heart. If he proves himself to be honest, straightforward and law abiding he would be respected and feared simultaneously by the state machinery. Anarchy, lack of good governance, corruption and other vices raise their ugly heads only in those societies where the elected representatives of the people don’t come up to the expectations of the common man and fail to establish good democratic traditions through their conduct.