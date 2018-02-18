Nawaz has no moral ground to talk about weaknesses of judicial system: Siraj
NOWSHERA, February 18: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had no moral ground to talk about the weaknesses of the judicial system because he had failed to improve the system during his three terms in office.
He was addressing a big public meeting at Nowshera on Sunday. Sirajul Haq said the former prime minister was complaining that the courts were not dispensing justice. He said that the same judicial system had prevailed when Nawaz Sharif had been the chief executive of the country thrice but he never bothered to reform the system.
“Now when the courts have given a verdict against Nawaz Sharif, he has suddenly come to know that the courts are not working properly”, he remarked.
The JI chief said that present political system had failed to provide any relief to the masses. It had been proved that instead of curbing crime and corruption, the system was facilitating the cheats and plunderers in coming to power, he added.
He said that the people who were responsible for all the present ills were again in the run and were begging for vote to return to power so that they could continue sucking the blood of the people.
Sirajul Haq said that horse trading for Senate elections was at its peak and every effort was being made to secure Senate seat on the power of wealth instead of talent and capability. He said that the parties which had only four assembly members had fielded two Senate candidates and persons having no political background were also keen to return to the upper house. He said that the corruption mafia, criminals and the sugar mafia on returning to the Senate, would only be pursuing personal goals.
The JI chief said if those who had been in power for three times, any concern for the common man, they would have done something for the uplift of the masses. Therefore, he said, it was of no use now to shed crocodile tears. He said that the present PML-N government was burdening the masses with more taxes and raising POL prices.
Sirajul Haq said that if the country’s leadership was of this nature, the foreign policy would fail and President Trump would be issuing threats to the country. – Sabah
