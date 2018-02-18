Radd-ul-Fasaad: 5 suspected terrorists arrested in Balochistan raids: ISPR

QUETTA, February 18: The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan claimed to have arrested five suspected terrorists and recovered weapons from their possession during several intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of the province on Sunday. A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were carried out in Bostan, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi , Pishin, Lehri and Chattar areas of Balochistan . A large cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, sub-machine guns, mines and explosives were also recovered during the raids, it added.
The raids were part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a military offensive launched in February 2017 against the “latent threat of terrorism”.-Agencies

