PTI confirms Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Maneka
KARACHI, February 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Maneka. The party issued pictures of Imran’s nikah with Bushra Maneka, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry is also witnessed in the images. The party said the nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore on Sunday.-Agencies
PTI confirms Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Maneka
KARACHI, February 18: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Maneka. The party issued pictures of Imran’s nikah with Bushra Maneka, in which close relatives of Bushra Bibi are seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry is also witnessed in the images. The party said the nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore on Sunday.-Agencies