Judges indecent remarks are proof of their biased attitude towards Nawaz: Maryam
Says opponents are working on minus-Sharif formula for the last two decades
Nawaz Sharif asks supporters to take ‘revenge’ in next
elections
SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday launched another bitter diatribe against detractors and the judiciary, as she said the use of unbecoming language by judges is convincing evidence of their biased mindset towards ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.
Addressing a public rally here, Maryam criticised the judiciary for calling Nawaz Sharif a “thief” and comparing the leader and his party with criminal syndicates like Sicilian Mafia.
She said her father gained ‘popularity’ in wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark July 28 verdict, removing Sharif from his position as Prime Minister and disqualifying him for next five year.
She applauded her father’s move of taking the disqualification verdict to public and letting them to decide his ultimate fate.
She lamented that no elected Prime Minister could complete a five-year mandated term in entire history of Pakistan. “Nawaz Sharif couldn’t go abroad to visit his ailing wife,” she said while deploring the corruption proceedings against him.
“The opponents are working on minus-Sharif formula for last two decades,” she said.
She maintained the insulting elected leaders is tantamount to insulting the collective wisdom of the nation and even termed it an insult to people’s vote.
Moreover, she said that the politics of Sharif is based on public welfare and development of the country.
Meanwhile, former prime minister and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the rally urged supporters to take revenge by voting for the party in the upcoming general elections.
Nawaz said he has not seen a bigger public rally in Sheikhupura, adding that it seems from today’s crowd that they will “surpass Lodhran” in the next general elections. The PML-N recently won a by-election in Lodhran against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “You have welcomed a disqualified prime minister today,” he said, asking the party supporters if he is in fact ‘disqualified’. Nawaz complained that he wasn’t allowed to complete his five-year tenure despite being elected for that time period by the people. Praising the “transformation of Lahore” by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for neglecting development. “God willing, the [ballot] boxes of [those talking about] umpire’s fingers will remain empty in the next general elections,” said Nawaz.
The three-time premier said he is scared of no one but God, vowing that he will change the country’s destiny with the help of the people.
The country will be in extreme danger if the things that have been happening for the past 70 years are allowed to continue, he added. – Agencies
