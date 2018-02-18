No terrorist sanctuaries exist in Pakistan: COAS

Says very few countries have been as successful as Pakistan in war against terror
Urges Afghan refugees’ repatriation for terror eradication
MUNICH, February 18: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated in his address delivered to a security conference held in Germany’s Munich that there are no terror sanctuaries in Pakistan.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that very few countries have achieved as much success as Pakistan has in the war against terror.
The COAS Bajwa said that the country has been instrumental in the disruption and decimation of Al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The Army Chief went on to say that more than 35,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the war against terrorism and over 48,000 are critically wounded or disabled whereas the financial cost is exceeding US $250 billion which is shared fractionally by the global partners.
“I can say with pride and conviction that there are no organized terrorist camps on our side of the border. However, presence of terrorists of various hues and colours cannot be ruled out. We still have their active and sleeper cells, who are hiding in mountains, border towns and 54 refugee camps, besides some major towns and cities, he added.”
He said that out of the last 131 terrorist attacks in our border areas last year, 123 were conceived, planned and executed from Afghanistan.
“We understand their predicament therefore we do not blame them,
but instability in Afghanistan is also hurting us badly – and it is happening despite the presence of the most powerful alliance in Kabul,” the COAS said.
COAS further said that after spending more than 1.4 trillion, the situation can best be described as a stalemate. But to my reckoning the cause of stalemate is not only the Haqqani Network or Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), as they had almost been defeated 13 years ago; it was the pursuit of a wrong strategy which led to their resurrection.
“Let me say that the popular assertion of TTA not being defeated in totality due to presence of part of their leadership in Pakistan, is not correct or whole truth. We defeated Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamat-ul-Ahrar, while their safe heavens still exist in Afghanistan at a mere fraction of resources employed on the other side of the border. Now instead of blame games, it is time for NATO and allies to conduct an audit and introspection to find out causes for this stalemate,” he said.
He added, “In our war against terror, military operations were not the only thing that we conducted. We realized very early that the complex problem of violent extremism could not be handled through military operations only. First and foremost, we generated public opinion to defeat the terrorists’ narrative. We also formulated the National Action Plan, aimed at fighting terrorism and gradually rooting out extremism. We launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in 2017, we the aim of:-NNI
