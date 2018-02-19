LET EUPHORIA-GRIPPED PRINCESS TASTE THE CONSEQUENCES OF RIDICULING THE SANCTITY OF THE STATE

The Sharifs may or may not have indulged in the kind of corruption they are accused of having drowned this country in, but the crime they are committing now — in broad daylight — before scores of TV cameras — and infront of hired and government-assembled crowds— needs no extensive probe and trial to be punished in an exemplary manner.
They are gleefully and enthusiastically promoting anarchistic behaviours—inciting masses to rise in revolt against the Judges and the Generals— and to transform the country into an inferno of lawlessness and chaos.
All this they are doing in the hope that the crimes they are accused of, will be overlooked— and they will have a free ride on the tidal wave of popularity— built on an aura of ‘heroic courage’ in the face of adversity.
Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan has rightly concluded that Mian Nawaz Sharif has put on a suicide jacket and got positioned right in the middle of the Anarkali Square. Even a small mishap can lead to an explosion that would blow up both—-MNS and the system.
How to convince MNS that suicide isn’t really a brave option?
I personally believe that the iron hand of the LAW should move decisively to catch hold of MNS’s euphoria-gripped daughter and make her taste the consequences of ridiculing the power and the sanctity of the State.
That is likely to have a sobering effect on the man driven by an insane desire to regain his THRONE.

