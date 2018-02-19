Turkey acknowledges Pakistan’s role for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, February 19: Turkey has acknowledged and appreciated the role ofPakistan for strengthening peace and stability of the region and for eliminating terrorism from its soil.
The acknowledgement came during a meeting of Turkish Ambassador Ishan Mustafa Yardakul and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad on Monday.
Matters relating to promotion of bilateral relations, regional security situation, Middle East and Arab World issues came under discussion. The security situation in Afghanistan also came under discussion in detail.
National Security Advisor highlighted the complex nature of the ongoing conflict inAfghanistan and the role of Pakistan to support and strengthen peace in the war torn country.
Turkish Ambassador said Turkey clearly recognizes the security challenges faced byPakistan today and can even relate to them.
He also pledged support to Pakistan’s stance at different regional and international forums. Nasser Janjua on the occasion also appreciated the role and contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Muslim World. -DNA

