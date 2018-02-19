KPK’ s contribution to the world of celluloid

KPK has played a significant role in the development of Bollywood as well as of Lollywood.In the sub- continent the Film industry took roots in 1913 with the start of silent movies.It was not before early 1930s,when the talkies also started production in various parts of the then undivided India like Mumbai,Calcutta,Madras and Lahore.If one looks critically at the history of growth of the cinema in the sub- continent during the last 105 years or so,one notices that many film personalities making big time in the sub- continent,belong to the KPK.There is a long list of names but keeping in view the limited space of this column we would restrict our discussion to a few names only.
To start with,one must mention the name of Gul Hameed the debonair hero of silent movies as well as of early talkies of Bollywood.He belonged to Nowshera .But for his early death,he would have gone places.He died in 1937 and lies buried in Nowshera.Film critics bill him as the most handsome hero ever produced by the Bollywood.
Mention must be made of Kapoor family,headed by redoubtable PhriviRaj who along with his sons Rajkapoor,Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor ,all dead now,made a major contribution to the Indian cinema.Their offspring like Randheer Kapoor,Rishi Kapoor,Ranbeer Kapoor,Kareena and Khrisma Kapoor continue to serve Bollywood.Dilip Kumar,Vinod Khanna,Prem Nath,Anil Kapoor and Nasir Khan also belonged to KPK.Zia Sarhadi is another big name associated with Indian cinema.He produced classics like Humlog,Foorpath and Arzoo and earned a niche for himself in the Hall of fame of Bollywood’s film directors.Humlog was billed by The Times London as the first adult movie of the sub- continent.The Indian Venus Madhubala also hailed from the KPK.Allaudin is another big name belonging to the KPK who proved himself to be one of the best character actors of the sub- continent.He worked both in Bollywood as well as in Lollywood.
Some outstanding actors from KPK like Lala Sudhir,Badar Munir, Qavi Khan, Firdaus Jamal,Ajab Gul and Yasmeen Khan made a name for themselves in Lollywood too.
KPK’ s contribution to the world of celluloid
