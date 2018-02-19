Pervez Khattak directs for early completion of Nowshera beautification
PESHAWAR, February 19: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for the accelerated work on the main corridor and feeding routes of the Rapid Bus Transit. He also directed for the early completion of drain system on the BRT corridor and early supply of buses for the BRT. He further directed to plan the futuristic extension of Pir Zakori bridge adding that the provision should be kept in the Pir Zakori design for future extension in order to tackle the traffic problems in future. He also directed for the accelerated work on different roads in Peshawar. He further directed for the accelerated work on beautification of Nowshera that included LED lights at Jehangira, Nowshera, Akora Khattak, construction of roads and public toilets at Jehangira, road and footpath at Nowshera and roads and public toilets at Akora Khattak.
He was presiding over a meeting on the beautification of Nowshera and also asked about the progress report on the Rapid Bus Transit at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Jamshedudin Kakakhel, Advisor to CM Mian Khaliqur Rehman, DG PDA, Naib Nazim Nowshera and other concerned officials attended. The meeting was also briefed about the plantation and landscaping of Nowshera, Akora Khattak and Jehangira. It was further informed about the upgradation of different facilities at Taru Jabba, Pabbi Station and Cherat road as part of the beautification plan.
The meeting was briefed about the pace of progress on the beautification of Nowshera and Peshawar and progress report was shared with the meeting about the BRT.
The Chief Minister directed for the accelerated work on the BRT and the drain system along the main corridor adding that the speed of work on feeding routes and the main corridor of the BRT would stay to be the first priority because of the people problems. The project had a unique features and on completion would give one solution to all the traffic congestions in Peshawar. There are reasons to the launch of this project as Peshawar would become the center of all future trade and economic activities in the wake of CPEC. The futuristic approach of his government is to link the five districts through rail communication and the entire province would be linked through road communication under futuristic vision in order to have efficient commuting facilities throughout the province. Pervez Khattak directed for early completion of Nowshera beautification that included the plantation, landscaping, the redesigning of different squares in consultation with the local MPAs. The fund utilization and the implementation process should be transparent and the benefit of these schemes should reach the people. The Chief Minister directed for an early completion of the schemes as part of the beautification plan of Nowshera.-PR
Pervez Khattak directs for early completion of Nowshera beautification
PESHAWAR, February 19: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for the accelerated work on the main corridor and feeding routes of the Rapid Bus Transit. He also directed for the early completion of drain system on the BRT corridor and early supply of buses for the BRT. He further directed to plan the futuristic extension of Pir Zakori bridge adding that the provision should be kept in the Pir Zakori design for future extension in order to tackle the traffic problems in future. He also directed for the accelerated work on different roads in Peshawar. He further directed for the accelerated work on beautification of Nowshera that included LED lights at Jehangira, Nowshera, Akora Khattak, construction of roads and public toilets at Jehangira, road and footpath at Nowshera and roads and public toilets at Akora Khattak.
He was presiding over a meeting on the beautification of Nowshera and also asked about the progress report on the Rapid Bus Transit at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Jamshedudin Kakakhel, Advisor to CM Mian Khaliqur Rehman, DG PDA, Naib Nazim Nowshera and other concerned officials attended. The meeting was also briefed about the plantation and landscaping of Nowshera, Akora Khattak and Jehangira. It was further informed about the upgradation of different facilities at Taru Jabba, Pabbi Station and Cherat road as part of the beautification plan.
The meeting was briefed about the pace of progress on the beautification of Nowshera and Peshawar and progress report was shared with the meeting about the BRT.
The Chief Minister directed for the accelerated work on the BRT and the drain system along the main corridor adding that the speed of work on feeding routes and the main corridor of the BRT would stay to be the first priority because of the people problems. The project had a unique features and on completion would give one solution to all the traffic congestions in Peshawar. There are reasons to the launch of this project as Peshawar would become the center of all future trade and economic activities in the wake of CPEC. The futuristic approach of his government is to link the five districts through rail communication and the entire province would be linked through road communication under futuristic vision in order to have efficient commuting facilities throughout the province. Pervez Khattak directed for early completion of Nowshera beautification that included the plantation, landscaping, the redesigning of different squares in consultation with the local MPAs. The fund utilization and the implementation process should be transparent and the benefit of these schemes should reach the people. The Chief Minister directed for an early completion of the schemes as part of the beautification plan of Nowshera.-PR