Fence along Pak-Afghan border being built to prevent terrorists’ infiltration: President
ISLAMABAD, February 19: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that fence along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is being built to prevent terrorists’ infiltration.
The president stated talking to Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman HJ Ahmad Badaruddin in Islamabad today.
He said Pakistan has broken the back of terrorism and now terrorists are entering inPakistan from across the border.
The President underscored that operation Zerb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorism have been successful and terrorists have been eradicated.
Mamnoon Hussain said our armed forces have expertise in counter-terrorism and they can also provide training to the brotherly countries.
The president underlined that there are exemplary brotherly relations between Pakistanand Malaysia. He emphasized that there should be regular exchange of high level delegation to further strengthen these relations.
The president also conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Malasian Naval Chief in a special investiture ceremony. -DNA
Fence along Pak-Afghan border being built to prevent terrorists’ infiltration: President
ISLAMABAD, February 19: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that fence along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is being built to prevent terrorists’ infiltration.
The president stated talking to Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman HJ Ahmad Badaruddin in Islamabad today.
He said Pakistan has broken the back of terrorism and now terrorists are entering inPakistan from across the border.
The President underscored that operation Zerb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorism have been successful and terrorists have been eradicated.
Mamnoon Hussain said our armed forces have expertise in counter-terrorism and they can also provide training to the brotherly countries.
The president underlined that there are exemplary brotherly relations between Pakistanand Malaysia. He emphasized that there should be regular exchange of high level delegation to further strengthen these relations.
The president also conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Malasian Naval Chief in a special investiture ceremony. -DNA