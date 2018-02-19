Come what may, relocated Sharif sugar mills will not open: CJP
ISLAMABAD, February 19: Supreme Court (SC) disallowed on Monday the reopening of sugar mills owned by the Shraif family in south Punjab.
During the hearing of petitions filed by growers for the reopening of three relocated sugar mills – Chaudhry Sugar Mills to Rahim Yar Khan, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills to Muzaffargarh and Ittefaq Sugar Mills to Bahawalpur – Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that the mills will not open “come what may”.
Farmers approached the apex court to allow crushing of sugarcane for the current season after LHC had declared the relocations illegal and ordered that the owners of the mills return them to their previous locations within three months, having observed that the Sharif family had illegally relocated the mills. The order came in a case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Jahangir Tareen, where he challenged the relocation.
In their petition, the farmers said that the season’s crop will be wasted if the mills are not allowed to operate. However, the top court had turned down their request and directed owners of five other sugar mills to buy the crop instead.-Agencies
