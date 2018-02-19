Avenfield Case: NAB Deputy Prosecutor General leaves for London
In presence of Sardar Muzaffar statements of two prosecution witnesses will be recorded through video link
ISLAMABAD, February 19: : National Accountability Bureau’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar has left for London on an official visit, the anti-graft body’s officials said on Monday.
According to NAB officials, the prosecution team’s head in the references against Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case, will go to London High Commission on February 22.
In the presence of Sardar Muzaffar, the statements of two prosecution witnesses will be recorded through video link.
The accountability court will set up two screens in order to record statements of Robert Radley and Raja Akhtar, said sources.
In the hearing today, the accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family has summoned the former head of the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), Wajid Zia, on February 22.
At the next hearing, two UK-based witnesses will record their statements via video-link from the Pakistan High Commission in London in the supplementary Avenfield reference filed last month. The Islamabad High Court ruled recently that the suspects’ counsels should also be present at the Pakistani embassy when the statements are recorded.-Agencies
