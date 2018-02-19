Accountability Court summons head of Panamagate JIT with original records
ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family has summoned the former head of the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), Wajid Zia, on February 22.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which filed three corruption references against the Sharifs in September last year, had pleaded the court to summon Zia, an additional director in the Federal Investigation Agency.
The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment Ltd and Avenfield properties in London. Nawaz is accused in all three cases whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (Retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.
At the next hearing on Feb 22, two UK-based witnesses will record their statements via video-link from the Pakistan High Commission in London in the supplementary Avenfield reference filed last month. The Islamabad High Court ruled recently that the suspects’ counsels should also be present at the Pakistani embassy when the statements are recorded.
NAB has since also filed supplementary references in the other two cases.
The NAB prosecutor had pleaded before the court that the original JIT record needs to be submitted when the new witnesses will record their statements.-Agencies
