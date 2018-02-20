SHOULD WE TAKE OUR ENEMIES INTO CONFIDENCE REGARDING OUR SECURITY?
When the issue of a contingent of Pakistan’s soldiers going to Saudi Arab came up in the Senate, there rose some voices criticizing the decision to send these troops without the consent of the Parliament. Among these voices was the voice of Raza Rabbani, Chairman Senate too. He among some other “hawks hostile to Army’s dominant role in National Security”, is known for championing the subordination of the Military to the elected representatives in the matters related to Defense and National Security.
In theory the idea doesn’t sound disturbing or appalling. But in practice when we think of the number of elected representatives, housed in the Parliament, who have questionable loyalties to this State and who have known or clandestine links with the enemies of Pakistan, the idea acquires a very dark character. You don’t discuss your National Security matters with, or in presence of, those whose core loyalties are elsewhere.
Pakistan is a unique country in the sense that it has yet to find a homogenous national character. There are Baloch preferences. There are Sindhi preferences. There are Pakhtoon preferences. There are Muhajir preferences. And now there are Punjabi preferences (thanks to MNS’s obscene love for power at all costs).
Not till ‘Pakistani preferences’ acquire dominance in the thinking of all Parliamentarians, can such a dangerous idea be flirted with.
There is also the issue of Iran and Saudi Arab.
We all know Saudi Arab’s friendship with Pakistan has never been questionable.
Off course Iran is our neighbour and a brother Muslim country. But hasn’t this ‘brother’ Muslim country recently entered into a ‘defense arrangement’ with India regarding Chah bahar port? And who is ignorant of the vicious designs of India against Pakistan.
We can’t afford to ignore ground realities.
