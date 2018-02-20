A couple of days ago Chaudri Nisar Ali Khan had made it clear that he cannot take dictation from Maryam Nawaz nor has he become a political orphan to the extent that he should be addressing some persons inside his party as Sir or Madam. There are many who were surprised over this statement of the former interior minister. A senior and seasoned politicians as he is, who has gone long in the tooth, he should have known by now that dynastic politics is the name of the game in this country. Not only in Nawaz League but in all other major political parties, their heads have wangled appointments of their next of kin on key positions inside the party in such a manner that they would automatically step into their shoes whenever their number is up. The JI, is, perhaps, the only exception where a truly democratic system of intra party elections exist. About others the less said the better.
The MQM is facing its nemesis. Who would have thought two years back that it is going to fall on bad days so soon. The party which once ruled the roost in Karachi is now a house divided against it self. Not one but three or four splinter groups have come out of its womb and the common urdu speaking voter of Karachi and Hyderabad doesn’t know which one of them is genuine . If it goes into elections in this state of affairs it is going to suffer at the hustings. Which of the different groups of MQM enjoys tacit support of Altaf Hussain would be known soon.
There was a time when the common man belonging to middle and lower middle class believed that the MQM has the potentialities to establish itself throughout the country as a genuine party of the middle class. Altaf Hussain has, by his senseless policies not only doomed himself but his party too.
Is MQM facing its nemesis?
