LAHORE, February 20: Former inspector Police and encounter specialist Abid Boxer, who was arrested from Dubai by the Interpol was extradited to Pakistan.
According to the documents received by the 92 News, the notorious ex-inspector of police and encounter specialist was shifted to Karachi from Dubai.
Abid Boxer will be handed over to the Punjab government after initial
investigation.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials said that they had no information whether the ex-inspector was brought back to Pakistan or not.
The former cop was booked in several murder, attempt to murder and land-grabbing cases. Abid was believed to have contacts with the underworld and was once considered a mastermind of fake police encounters.
Startling revelations are expected with the repatriation of the ex-cop from Dubai as many questions need to be investigated regarding the former encounter specialist. On February 8, former police inspector Abid Boxer was arrested by the Interpol from Dubai airport. He had been on the run for the past 11 years for his involvement in extrajudicial killings, connections with the underworld and land-grabbing allegations.
The former officer had fled to Dubai in 2007 in order to avoid arrest and for fear of being killed. Authorities had been searching for him ever since but Abid had been keeping a very low profile which helped in his evasion.-Agencies
Ex-cop Abid Boxer extradited to Pakistan
