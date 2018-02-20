Interior Ministry rejects NAB’s appeal to put names of Nawaz & others on ECL
ISLAMABAD, February 20: Interior Ministry has on Tuesday rejected to put names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children on Exit Control List (ECL).
Responding to National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) letter, the ministry has asked to provide valid evidence against the Sharif family to include their names in the list.
On the other hand, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a session in which development in references against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar was discussed. The participants also shed light on the issue of putting their names on ECL. Earlier, a press release was issued by the ministry, stating that NAB’s request could not be entertained until court orders for it. State minister for interior Talal Chaudhry said that no one can be barred from leaving the country without a reason, according to the Constitution of Pakistan.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif has been attending all court hearings. Had there been an issue, the court would have directed for such action, he added.
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that ECL should not be used as political instrument. He said the whole world had expressed shock over the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama Leaks case. -DNA
