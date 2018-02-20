Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations along LoC
ISLAMABAD, February 20: The Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh for lodging protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
It may be noted an eight-year-old boy was killed by cross-border firing by Indian troops in Khuiratta Sector along the restive LoC on Monday.
The Foreign Office told the Indian diplomat that despite calls for restraint, his country continued to indulge in ceasefire violations.
Indian forces had carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year, which resulted in the death of 15 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others, it said.
The Indian high commissioner was conveyed that deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas especially children is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.
The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The Foreign Office urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
Indian side should also permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. -DNA
