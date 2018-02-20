Terrorists in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan & Russia: Kh Asif in Moscow
MOSCOW, February 20: After meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Khawaja Asif said that terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan and Russia.
During the briefing, he said that Pakistan cannot fight wars of others on its soil.” There is a terrible situation in Afghanistan, he added while stressing concerns on the presence of the Islamic State and growing trade of poppy.
He reaffirmed that the solution of the problem is in talks, and not a military operation. Asif lauded the role of both Pakistan and Russia in fighting terrorism. The Pakistani foreign minister Asif reached Russia on a four-day visit where he was invited by his Russian counterpart.
Both leaders met in Moscow and briefed the media persons after the meeting. The leadership from Pakistan and Russia discussed current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development as well as to exchange opinions on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, according to the Russian embassy in Islamabad.
The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural fields. Russia enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. The relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields. Regular high level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years is a manifestation of mutual desire of both sides for translating political good will into a substantive and multidimensional partnership.
The two countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. -DNA
Terrorists in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan & Russia: Kh Asif in Moscow
MOSCOW, February 20: After meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Khawaja Asif said that terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan and Russia.
During the briefing, he said that Pakistan cannot fight wars of others on its soil.” There is a terrible situation in Afghanistan, he added while stressing concerns on the presence of the Islamic State and growing trade of poppy.
He reaffirmed that the solution of the problem is in talks, and not a military operation. Asif lauded the role of both Pakistan and Russia in fighting terrorism. The Pakistani foreign minister Asif reached Russia on a four-day visit where he was invited by his Russian counterpart.
Both leaders met in Moscow and briefed the media persons after the meeting. The leadership from Pakistan and Russia discussed current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development as well as to exchange opinions on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, according to the Russian embassy in Islamabad.
The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defence, education and cultural fields. Russia enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. The relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields. Regular high level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years is a manifestation of mutual desire of both sides for translating political good will into a substantive and multidimensional partnership.
The two countries are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. -DNA