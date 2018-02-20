Imran Khan threatens protest ‘if parliament used against judiciary’
ISLAMABAD, February 20: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday warned of protests, saying Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the ruling party, must not use parliament against the judiciary.
Imran’s comments come after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi flayed the superior judiciary during a National Assembly session on Monday, criticising it over calling elected representatives “thieves and looters”. He asked if a debate in the House could be held to discuss the spectrum of rights of the elected government and if the legislation passed by the House carried any weight.
While talking to the media in Peshawar, Imran accused PML-N leader
Nawaz Sharif of attacking the judiciary, saying his party has tried to evade punishments by bribing Supreme Court judges of the Quetta bench.
“Now he is trying to use the Paliament against the Supreme Court and playing one governing body to destroy another,” Imran said, adding that the top court granted the former prime minister ample amount of time to defend himself against the corruption charges.
“No Pakistani citizen has been given this much time,” Imran added.
He said PTI would take to the streets to defend the judiciary and protest if parliament is used against it.
Regarding upcoming senate elections, Imran said horse trading is rampant as the seats are being “auctioned”, adding many are offering Rs400 million in exchange for the votes.
“We have nominated six senators from our party and we are unanimously supporting them,” Imran said.
When asked about allegations against him regarding the use of helicopters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Imran said he has never used the helicopter for personal reasons.
“Tax money should always be used for the betterment of the public. I don’t believe in using public’s money for personal interests, and I’ve never used the K-P government’s helicopters either,” he said, alleging the PML-N leader used airplanes for his Maryam Nawaz and his other children.-Agencies
