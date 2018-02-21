THE MAN TO FIRE THE FATAL SHOTS AT THE MARAUDING MAFIA
If Pakistan in times to come is to acquire a reasonably high degree of respectability in the area of good governance and deliverance of socio-economic justice, the credit of it will go undoubtedly to what I tend to call as THE MAGNIFICIENT FOURTEEN.
This number may raise some queries in the minds of the readers; thus I am hastening to name these fourteen heroes of the transformation that is in the process of occurring in the fortunes of this country. Each one of us—who has patriotic longings— is convinced that once this country is liberated from the clutches of the forces whose obscene greed for money and power has played havoc with its fortunes for the last three decades, the name Pakistan will not take long before being looked up at with admiration and respect. The battle for supremacy between the ‘Godfather & Mafia’ culture and the Nation’s longings for return to the ideals that created this country has entered a decisive phase.
The Mafia forces are unlikely to be routed without a desperate last battle for survival but writing is on the wall for them.
The journey towards this huge transformation began with a giant step on the part of Imran Khan whose battle cry of ‘DOWN WITH CORRUPTION’ led to the intervention of the Judiciary to keep the country from sliding into chaos.
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, constituted a five-member bench to probe into the Panama case. Then entered the six members of the JIT whose investigations led to the disqualification of the ex-Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and to the filing of the NAB references against the Sharif family.
The 14th hero of this grand ODYSSEY happens to be none other than Judge Bashir who is conducting the trial of the accused in the references.
It is this FIGURE of the importance of central dimensions whom the Mafia has indirectly targeted with all kinds of threats. He has not budged an inch till this moment. And I have good reasons to believe that he will love to go down into history as the man who fired the fatal shots at the marauding Mafia.
