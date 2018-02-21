India Exposed On Mumbai Attacks

A pattern is visible in regional affairs since few years primarily revolving around the idea of throwing the blames of all wrong doings on Pakistan. It all started from Indian side which endeavored to shroud the follies in Kashmir by blaming Pakistan for sponsoring cross border terrorism. Over a period of time, this baseless narrative perfectly suited to USA. Media hype coupled with diplomatic vigor can prove black as white and an apple as a banana. This is precisely happening with Pakistan, which being a major victim of terrorism, has to prove the innocence against exaggerated charges of terror sponsoring. Recent move in FATF forum was dangerously damaging but at the same time more unjustified and malicious in nature. Post Mumbai attack hype on Indian side and extra ordinary support from American side rang many bells to sane minds. Pointing fingers on Pakistan after any incident being a mandatory Indian custom was followed with ultra zeal. Though, the movie style attack incident prolonged for three days but the blame was flatly labeled on Pakistan in the very first hour. Much has been written so far about the poor plot and contradictory claims made by Indian authorities but the reality can never be made acceptable to the world without adopting the tools of diplomacy and media. Pakistan denied the allegations and offered to cooperate in investigations by openly condemning the attacks. Unfortunately, role of media in this case was not as it had to be in line with well defined national stance. It is hard to be on back foot while being innocent ! Pakistan was treated like a guilty state, directly or indirectly, by few dubious media quarters. It was done obviously neither in good faith of country nor in the name of high professional ethics. This was a cheap act to secure the financial tail by aligning with the influential players. It was obvious and logically undeniable that Mumbai attacks primarily aimed at maligning Pakistan in terror sponsoring game. It was much beyond the traditional Indo-Pak bilateral rift. Scope could only be enlarged by adding the foreign players in the game. India did it cunningly by diplomatically grabbing the USA in subsequent years. Acceleration was steady and gradual ! Obama’s visit of India , joint statements by Indo – USA foreign offices and frequent statements against Pakistan from all American influenced quarters were enough to unfold the whole design. Mumbai attacks were the worst false flag operation in sub continent’s history ! you can not easily rule it out being a Pakistani version. This has been claimed by a jew intellectual Ellias Davidsson in his earth jolting book titled ” The Betrayal of India – Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence”. As it was evident that idea was much beyond the scope of bilateral traditional rift, Ellias Davidsson claims the involvement of USA and Israel in the deadly plan. This book has blasted the official Indian narrative on Mumbai attacks in pieces. It all occurred due to close collaboration of state institutes involving investigative agencies, courts, police, political elite and the media. Justice was brutally murdered through willful denial of dozens of testimonials by the Indian courts as they were not in line with the fabricated state narrative. Previously, false flag operation was arranged in Chiti Singh Pura, prior to visit of then USA president Bill Clinton, by murdering the innocent citizens to malign Pakistan. This book has skinned the Indian lies with the sharp knife of undeniable proofs. It is not all about only a false flag operation on Indian soil rather a tip of an ice burg of joint conspiracies taking place in surroundings to put Pakistan on the mat for a final deadly blow. Labelling terrorism with Pakistan in the regional scenario suits to Indo – USA interest. A blame from Indian side, a complaint from Afghan mouth pieces and hype in west influenced media have roots in the poisonous fields of America. Rapidly rising Indian collaboration with Israel can not be ignored with a routine development. Pakistan can not afford a normal resting posture against extra ordinary maneuvering of the hostile players. Nuclear assets, economy, defence capability and Kashmir are the well defined red lines. Though, verbally we never admit to accept any compromise on these red lines but in all practical terms inaction is nothing but a dangerous form of a compromise .
India Exposed On Mumbai Attacks
Abdullah Mustafvi
