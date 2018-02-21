Eyebrows have already been raised about the fairness of the Senate elections which are due in a few days’ time. Whether or not the EC would take legal action against those who would gerrymander this election should be known soon. It is about time the EC asserted its independence and took to task those who were found to be involved in horse trading, otherwise, it will lose whatever little credibility it has.
Once the Senate elections are over the stage is going to be set for the general elections. No one out of the main political parties which are going to contest these polls seem to have a remote chance of winning two-thirds majority and forming its government either in the centre or the province on its own, unless, there is a miracle and miracles happen only once in a blue moon and not always. Coalition governments are most likely to be set up in the country after these elections but the tragedy with a coalition government is that it is always hamstrung by its coalition partners in whose hands it has to play willy nilly out of fear that it might be out of office should its any coalition partner withdraw its support for it. Both the PTI and the PPP would have to work hard to win sufficient seats in the provincial assemblies of the KPK and Sindh respectively to form their governments there.
In Panjab it is going to be a triangular contest between Nawaz League, PPP and the PTI . At the moment it cannot be said with certainty as to which of them is going to carry the day. Bilawal’s card is certainly going to be cashed by the PPP. Imran’s charisma too would win many seats for the PTI. Nawaz League too cannot be written off completely. It has in its midst many electables.
Election campaign has begun
