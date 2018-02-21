Int’l Community to be our partner in dispelling propaganda against CPEC: Pervez Khattak
PESHAWAR, February 21: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak hoped that the international community would be our partner in dispelling the negative perception and propaganda against the CPEC. CPEC is the game changer for the development of the whole
region. It will connect the entire world for trade, business, industrialization and economic development and would ensure expeditious development of the province and country.
He was talking to Australian High Commissioner Ms. Margaret Adamson at CM House Peshawar. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest. The Australian high commissioner appreciated the provincial government reforms in education, health, policing and other sectors and specially the reforms for elimination of corrupt practices. The Australian Ambassador offered long term cooperation for the implementation of provincial government strategy. The ambassador was informed about the government steps for education, health, police, tourism and sports etc.
The Chief Minister said his government contributed concrete efforts for durable peace in the province adding that he made attractions for the investors to invest in the province in order to stabilize the economy of the province. The foreign and domestic investors took well his government pro investment policies adding that within the short span of four years his government succeeded in eliminating corruption, depoliticizing institutions and introduced a transparent governance in all sectors in order to ensure efficient services to the poor and weak segments of the society. The resources given by the donors were transparently utilized on the public welfare adding that his government reforms agenda led to the institution building in the province which was taken well by the Australian Ambassador.- PR
