SC rejects Sharif family’s appeal to restore petition seeking merger of references

ISLAMABAD, February 21: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday has rejected appeal of Sharif family to restore the petition seeking merger of three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar conducted hearing of the case in his chamber during which, Sharif family lawyer Ayesha Hamid appeared and presented her arguments.
CJP upheld the reservations of registrar office and rejected the petition. IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif s plea to merge all NAB references
Plea seeking merger of all three corruption references namely Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments was lodged after top court’s July 28, 2017 verdict that disqualified him as the premier of Pakistan. SC had ordered NAB to lodge corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif.
He was disqualified for not declaring salaries he was entitled to as an official of his son’s company.
The case against Nawaz Sharif was pursued by opposition parties mainly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the top court had taken up the case in October 2016. -DNA

