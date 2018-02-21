ECP removes name of Nawaz as PML-N Chief from its record

ISLAMABAD, February 21: Implementing the Supreme Court’s orders, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday removed the name of Nawaz Sharif as head of the PML-N from its record. “The name of Nawaz Sharif shall be deemed to have been removed from the Election record with effect from 28-07-2017,” ECP said in a notification.-Agencies

