Never called Nawaz ‘Godfather’ in Panama Leaks verdict: Justice Khosa
ISLAMABAD, February 21: Supreme Court judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa today said that he never called Nawaz Sharif ‘Godfather’ in his verdict of Panama leaks case.
He gave the remarks during contempt of court cases against a private news channel. Khosa clarified that wrong statements are being attributed to him and judges of apex court.
“Media should also be careful in reporting the proceedings of the court,” he said.
In his final judgement of Panamagate verdict, Justice Khosa
opened his remarks with famous quote of Mario Puzo’s novel ‘Godfather’ which also went on to become a famous Hollywood movie. “Behind every great fortune there is a crime,” Khosa remarked in his judgement which received mix reactions from the people.-Agencies
Never called Nawaz ‘Godfather’ in Panama Leaks verdict: Justice Khosa
ISLAMABAD, February 21: Supreme Court judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa today said that he never called Nawaz Sharif ‘Godfather’ in his verdict of Panama leaks case.
He gave the remarks during contempt of court cases against a private news channel. Khosa clarified that wrong statements are being attributed to him and judges of apex court.
“Media should also be careful in reporting the proceedings of the court,” he said.
In his final judgement of Panamagate verdict, Justice Khosa
opened his remarks with famous quote of Mario Puzo’s novel ‘Godfather’ which also went on to become a famous Hollywood movie. “Behind every great fortune there is a crime,” Khosa remarked in his judgement which received mix reactions from the people.-Agencies