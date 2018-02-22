IF YOU PICK UP THE EXECUTIVE FROM THE LEGISLATURE, YOU OPEN THE DOORS TO CORRUPTION
It is an age-old maxim that the most credible and the only visible evidence of corruption in the cases of corruption is corruption itself. The cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family are built on this maxim. Mayfair Apartments of London, because of the leaks of the famed Panama Papers on April 03, 2016 became a shrieking evidence of the corruption of the ruling family of Pakistan.
It goes without saying that it is the only available evidence.
There may be and are likely to be many more properties carrying the Sharif stamp which have come into being without any known explanation regarding the sources of income or availability of money. But Mayfair Apartments happen to be the properties about which son of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz made an innocent but highly ‘consequential’ confession: “Yes these properties, by the Grace of Allah, are ours.”
The only explanation that came up from the Sharif quarters regarding the FUNDS or MONEY that went into the buying of these properties was what is now amusingly known as Qatari Letter (which was laughed off during the court hearings).
As long as a ‘thief’ keeps stealing unnoticed, he can rejoice in the luxury of advertising himself as a SAINT. His ‘bad luck’ or ‘ill fortune’ occurs when he is caught RED-HANDED.
Mian Nawaz Sharif has been caught red-handed. And he has also committed himself to the goal of appointing his ambitious and skillfully-lying daughter as his political successor.
He is relying now very heavily on the ‘ignorance’ and ‘innocence’ of the country’s voters for selling his narrative that far from being the country’s most ruthless plunderer, he is a victim of the acrimonious vendetta of Pakistan’s Military and Judiciary.
In his first media talk after his removal from the leadership of the ruling party, he has said.
“The Judiciary first incapacitated the Executive by removing me from the office of the PM. And now has deprived the Legislature of the power to make laws.”
This observation deserves a response.
The Legislature cannot have and does not have power to make Laws, that nullify Allah’s laws.
The Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature (Parliament) are three pillars of the State.
These have to act independently. Pakistan’s greatest misfortune is that the Executive and the Legislature have always enjoyed an unholy and illicit relationship. If you pick up the Executive from the Legislature, you open the doors to Corruption.
