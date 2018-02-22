The Upper House of Parliament should be composed of highly-educated persons fully versed with the law of the land and enjoying impeccable financial and moral integrity. It is the duty of the head of every political party worth its salt to ensure that only those candidates are nominated and elected to the Senate who enjoy excellent reputation.
Unfortunately, more often than not, persons with dubious reputation manage to get tickets for Senate by cuddling up to the heads of political parties and one of the methods employed by them for catching their eye is that they bankroll them by making heavy contribution in the party’s funds. Politics has, lately, become the most profitable business in this country. The more one invests in it, the more one earns. Small wonder more and more business tycoons are getting attracted to it.
A great deal depends on the Election Commission to ensure that the election rules are implemented in letter and spirit and no body is allowed to gerrymander the election. The track record of the EC, however, in this respect leaves much to be desired. The politicians violate election rules during election process with rare abandon and the EC instead of taking drastic action against them look the other way. It is a pity that barring one odd example of 1970 general elections in this country, every other election was allegedly rigged, some on a minor and some on a major scale. It is a sad reflection on the EC that in the past it has not been able to make the political parties contesting the polls implement election rules in the strict sense of the word.
Let us hope this time round the EC would go the whole hog to ensure that the election rules are implemented religiously. The election to the 52 seats of the Senate due in a couple of days is going to prove to be its litmus test.
Gerrymandering shouldn’t be allowed in elections
The Upper House of Parliament should be composed of highly-educated persons fully versed with the law of the land and enjoying impeccable financial and moral integrity. It is the duty of the head of every political party worth its salt to ensure that only those candidates are nominated and elected to the Senate who enjoy excellent reputation.
Unfortunately, more often than not, persons with dubious reputation manage to get tickets for Senate by cuddling up to the heads of political parties and one of the methods employed by them for catching their eye is that they bankroll them by making heavy contribution in the party’s funds. Politics has, lately, become the most profitable business in this country. The more one invests in it, the more one earns. Small wonder more and more business tycoons are getting attracted to it.
A great deal depends on the Election Commission to ensure that the election rules are implemented in letter and spirit and no body is allowed to gerrymander the election. The track record of the EC, however, in this respect leaves much to be desired. The politicians violate election rules during election process with rare abandon and the EC instead of taking drastic action against them look the other way. It is a pity that barring one odd example of 1970 general elections in this country, every other election was allegedly rigged, some on a minor and some on a major scale. It is a sad reflection on the EC that in the past it has not been able to make the political parties contesting the polls implement election rules in the strict sense of the word.
Let us hope this time round the EC would go the whole hog to ensure that the election rules are implemented religiously. The election to the 52 seats of the Senate due in a couple of days is going to prove to be its litmus test.