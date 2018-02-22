UK-based witnesses record statements in Avenfield case, quizzed on Calibri
ISLAMABAD, February 22: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family recorded the statements of two new witnesses – forensic expert Robert Radley and solicitor Akhtar Raja – via video-link from UK. The court was hearing the supplementary reference in the Avenfield case against Nawaz and his family. NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Investigation Director Amjad Majeed and the representatives of the accused were present at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where the recording took place and transmitted live to the court. During the hearing, a witness Robert Radley, said that he examined the possible change in the dates on the declaration papers of Nelson and Nescol. During his testimony before the court, Radley said that the dates were changed on the pages two and three of the declaration. Radley said that the page two and three of both the declarations seemed similar and it is hard to tell the fake from the original.
He explained that 2004 was changed into 2006 in the documents, adding that most likely ‘4’ was in place of ‘6’ in the year.
The documents had four stapler holes instead of two, said the witness, adding that it seemed that to change the documents the corner piece was opened.
He further said that he examined the typing font of the documents as well.
After the The witness was also questioned in relation to the availability of the Calibri font available on Windows Vista.
Calibri font – in which the documents were typed – was not present on a commercial basis until January 31, 2007. – Agencies
