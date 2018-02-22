Nawaz held secret meetings with Indian PM Modi to save himself, claims Imran
LAHORE, February 22: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan claimed on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslime League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif was using “foreign elements” to save himself, sources reported.
Addressing a gathering in Lahore, the PTI chief said that Nawaz had met Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi to save himself from the ‘army’.
Speaking on the issue of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat declaration controversy, Imran asked why the government had not made public the inquiry report submitted by Raja Zafarul Haq.
He said that the Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid had said that it was a clerical error, stressing that the government had not amended any law yet the ‘error’ was still not explained.
Imran pointed out that the contents of the Dawn Leaks report were also not brought before the public, alleging that it was because the report revealed that Nawaz held meetings with PM Modi to save himself.-Agencies
