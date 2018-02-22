Nawaz held secret meetings with Indian PM Modi to save himself, claims Imran

Image result for Nawaz held secret meetings with Indian PM Modi to save himself, claims Imran

LAHORE, February 22: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan claimed on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslime League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif was using “foreign elements” to save himself, sources reported.
Addressing a gathering in Lahore, the PTI chief said that Nawaz had met Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi to save himself from the ‘army’.
Speaking on the issue of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat declaration controversy, Imran asked why the government had not made public the inquiry report submitted by Raja Zafarul Haq.
He said that the Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid had said that it was a clerical error, stressing that the government had not amended any law yet the ‘error’ was still not explained.
Imran pointed out that the contents of the Dawn Leaks report were also not brought before the public, alleging that it was because the report revealed that Nawaz held meetings with PM Modi to save himself.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets
Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP
Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE regionally important: DG ISPR
Shehbaz Sharif to be made PML-N President: Sources
Music, festivities and fireworks aplenty as PSL 2018 opening ceremony kicks off in Dubai
Nawaz held secret meetings with Indian PM Modi to save himself, claims Imran
Development of backward districts is priority of KPK Government: Pervez Khattak
UK-based witnesses record statements in Avenfield case, quizzed on Calibri
Masood Khan hopes Turkish Ambassador’s tenure will further enhance ties between Turkey, Pakistan and AJK
Zalmi set 152-run target for Sultans
Indian Army Chief accuses Pakistan and China for migrant influx in Assam
SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved