Shehbaz Sharif to be made PML-N President: Sources
LAHORE, February 22: After setback of losing the president as Supreme Court (SC) disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the position, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as head.
Sources privy to PML-N claimed that the party leaders agreed unanimously to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as PML-N president. It was added that all key matters will be decided by Nawaz Sharif himself who will keep his identity as the party chief without being formally declared.
Since Shehbaz Sharif is the senior most leader in the party, he will be asked to come forward to rule the party, the source claimed.
The ruling party’s session to elect the president will be held right after Senate elections. Earlier, it was told that the Punjab CM was the one nominated as PML-N candidate for premiership.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rules, a party has to elect its president within 45 days. It was earlier reported that ECP barred barred (PMLN) from contesting Senate elections, dismissing PMLN’s petition pertaining to issuance of new tickets.
In a general council session of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be appointed as party head, the sources affirmed.-Agencies
