Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE regionally important: DG ISPR
Says Army has eliminated terrorists on Pakistan side
DUBAI, February 22: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that maintaining ties with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) is regionally important.
Talking to media in Dubai, the spokesperson of Pakistan Army’s media cell told that Pakistan shared strong ties with both Gulf countries. He said, “Pakistan’s ties with Saudia Arabia and UAE are important for the region.”
ISPR DG added that the bilateral relations are improving with every passing day. “Saudi Arabia and UAE supported Pakistan in the war against terrorism,” he stressed.
He reaffirmed that the armed forces have eradicated terrorists from the border areas. “There are terrorist sanctuaries close to Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the Afghan side,” ISPR DG pointed out. On Pakistan’s continuing disputes with Afghanistan, Gen Ghafoor said the Pakistani army had cleared areas that had been under terrorist influence on the Pakistan side of the border, but militants still controlled areas on the Afghan side “due to the lack of capacity of the Afghan forces, and now with the reduced footprint of the international forces.”
“So the issue now resides inside Afghanistan, where the threat is still unchecked,” he said.
Meanwhile, he met Faisal J Abbas, Editor in Chief of Arab News, and Mohammed Almezel, Managing Editor of Gulf News, during the Dubai visit. -DNA
