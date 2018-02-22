Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP

  • Says we do not want confrontation with anyone
  • Says our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people

Image result for Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP

ISLAMABAD, February 22: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that he was fighting a war against the evils of the society and he has begun eradicating injustices from the society.
Addressing a ceremony organised by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, he said that the survival of the country is possible only by the rule of law, adding that it was the duty of a judge to provide justice.
We do not want confrontation with anyone but our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people, he added. The CJP said efforts were being made to ensure provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice to the people.
Justice Saqib Nisar went on to say that the rule of law is imperative for survival of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the judiciary’s last one year performance saying the process has been started to end injustice from the society.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets
Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP
Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE regionally important: DG ISPR
Shehbaz Sharif to be made PML-N President: Sources
Music, festivities and fireworks aplenty as PSL 2018 opening ceremony kicks off in Dubai
Nawaz held secret meetings with Indian PM Modi to save himself, claims Imran
Development of backward districts is priority of KPK Government: Pervez Khattak
UK-based witnesses record statements in Avenfield case, quizzed on Calibri
Masood Khan hopes Turkish Ambassador’s tenure will further enhance ties between Turkey, Pakistan and AJK
Zalmi set 152-run target for Sultans
Indian Army Chief accuses Pakistan and China for migrant influx in Assam
SC disqualifies Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved