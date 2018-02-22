Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP
Says we do not want confrontation with anyone
Says our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people
ISLAMABAD, February 22: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that he was fighting a war against the evils of the society and he has begun eradicating injustices from the society.
Addressing a ceremony organised by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, he said that the survival of the country is possible only by the rule of law, adding that it was the duty of a judge to provide justice.
We do not want confrontation with anyone but our struggle is to ensure protection of the rights of the people, he added. The CJP said efforts were being made to ensure provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice to the people.
Justice Saqib Nisar went on to say that the rule of law is imperative for survival of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the judiciary’s last one year performance saying the process has been started to end injustice from the society.-Agencies
