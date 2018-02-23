SEEKING ARMY’S HELP IS AN AVAILABLE OPTION FOR THE NAB CHAIRMAN
The arrest, on the charges of high corruption, of one of the top bureaucrats of Punjab, Ahad Cheema, has triggered a kind of response from the Chief Minister that at the mildest should be termed as shocking and at the highest— A TREASON AGAINST THE STATE.
The threat on the part of the coterie of the Punjab bureaucrats known as Fawad Hassan Fawad’s men, to paralyse the government by going on strike in protest against the arrest of as ‘dutiful and upright’ an officer as Ahad Cheema, is designed to bring the NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal down on his knees.
But all indications are that the much-criticised NAB, under its current Chairman, is determined to remove some scars from its image— and is in no mood to buckle down against the threats of the all-powerful Sharifs and their henchman Fawad Hassan Fawad.
Any capitulation to Fawad Hassan Fawad and his gang will be a huge setback to the NAB in its recent drive against high corruption.
If the civil government’s machinery under the instructions of the ‘bigwigs’, refuses to cooperate with the NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal has the option of seeking the help of the Army through the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It is a well-known fact that in the past, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself had sought and got the help of the Army—in matters beyond the control or capacity of the Civil government.
