The Municipal authorities are simply not in a position to provide adequate civic facilities to the residents of most of the residential sectors of the federal capital because of their dwindling financial resources. They have bitten more than what they can chew. There is no control, whatever, over the mushroom growth of housing schemes coming up at a tremendous speed by the day. No body in the local government department , responsible for the municipal affairs of the federal capital, is bothered about the underground water table which is drying up fast owing to a lot of strain on it. Every Tom, Dick and Harry feels free to dig private water bore in his house as deep as the drilling can be done without any permission from the CDA. There are many who feel that a water crisis might hit Islamabad before long which would be so acute that it would make its residents forget the gas load shedding and power outages. They are of the view that a ban on new constructions in the federal capital should have been laid a couple of years before. Even now if it is laid the situation can be saved to a great extent.
There is a famous anecdote that when the poet of the east Allama Iqbal met the Italian dictator Mussolini in Rome he asked him whether he liked the Italian capital. Iqbal advised him to stop new constructions in it. When he asked why?Iqbal told him that cities lose their vitality if there is no control over their population. The Italian leader was impressed by Iqbal’s observation.
Let us admit that the CDA has made a mess of the original blue print of the federal capital by carrying out umpteen changes and amendments in it due to political expediency. Islamabad could have been greener, safer and pollution- free had it been constructed in accordance with its original blue print.
Islamabad is bursting at its seams
The Municipal authorities are simply not in a position to provide adequate civic facilities to the residents of most of the residential sectors of the federal capital because of their dwindling financial resources. They have bitten more than what they can chew. There is no control, whatever, over the mushroom growth of housing schemes coming up at a tremendous speed by the day. No body in the local government department , responsible for the municipal affairs of the federal capital, is bothered about the underground water table which is drying up fast owing to a lot of strain on it. Every Tom, Dick and Harry feels free to dig private water bore in his house as deep as the drilling can be done without any permission from the CDA. There are many who feel that a water crisis might hit Islamabad before long which would be so acute that it would make its residents forget the gas load shedding and power outages. They are of the view that a ban on new constructions in the federal capital should have been laid a couple of years before. Even now if it is laid the situation can be saved to a great extent.
There is a famous anecdote that when the poet of the east Allama Iqbal met the Italian dictator Mussolini in Rome he asked him whether he liked the Italian capital. Iqbal advised him to stop new constructions in it. When he asked why?Iqbal told him that cities lose their vitality if there is no control over their population. The Italian leader was impressed by Iqbal’s observation.
Let us admit that the CDA has made a mess of the original blue print of the federal capital by carrying out umpteen changes and amendments in it due to political expediency. Islamabad could have been greener, safer and pollution- free had it been constructed in accordance with its original blue print.