Pakistan not placed on Grey List yet: FATF

Image result for Pakistan not placed on Grey List yet: FATF

WASHINGTON, February 23: In a statement Financial Action Task Force (FATF) spokesperson Alexander Daniela has denied that Pakistan had been included in the grey-list.While speaking to a private media channel Daniela that the final decision will come once the matter has been reviewed, currently the meeting is underway.
On the other hand Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Pakistan has serious concerns over the motion moved by US and UK at the Financial Action Task Force to put the country on the grey list.”Spokesperson from FO also said that reports from the FATF and the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) are still awaited.
Earlier Indian media started spreading false news that Pakistan had been placed on the Grey List , which was refuted by Pakistan Foreign Office and FATF spokesperson. -Agencies

News In Pictures

Asif Zardari slams Sharif’s diatribe against state institutions
Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Masood Khan appreciates Army’s contribution towards security & development in AJK
Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline
Imran Khan criticises bureaucracy for protesting against Cheema’s arrest
Pakistan not placed on Grey List yet: FATF
Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs
Sultans win by 43 runs
Maldives warns India against interferring as ties fray
Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets
Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP
Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE regionally important: DG ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved