WASHINGTON, February 23: In a statement Financial Action Task Force (FATF) spokesperson Alexander Daniela has denied that Pakistan had been included in the grey-list.While speaking to a private media channel Daniela that the final decision will come once the matter has been reviewed, currently the meeting is underway.
On the other hand Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Pakistan has serious concerns over the motion moved by US and UK at the Financial Action Task Force to put the country on the grey list.”Spokesperson from FO also said that reports from the FATF and the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) are still awaited.
Earlier Indian media started spreading false news that Pakistan had been placed on the Grey List , which was refuted by Pakistan Foreign Office and FATF spokesperson. -Agencies
Pakistan not placed on Grey List yet: FATF
WASHINGTON, February 23: In a statement Financial Action Task Force (FATF) spokesperson Alexander Daniela has denied that Pakistan had been included in the grey-list.While speaking to a private media channel Daniela that the final decision will come once the matter has been reviewed, currently the meeting is underway.
On the other hand Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Pakistan has serious concerns over the motion moved by US and UK at the Financial Action Task Force to put the country on the grey list.”Spokesperson from FO also said that reports from the FATF and the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) are still awaited.
Earlier Indian media started spreading false news that Pakistan had been placed on the Grey List , which was refuted by Pakistan Foreign Office and FATF spokesperson. -Agencies