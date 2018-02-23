Imran Khan criticises bureaucracy for protesting against Cheema’s arrest
Claims to expose Shehbaz Sharif-bureaucrats corruption nexus today
ISLAMABAD, February 23: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at bureaucracy for protesting against former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema’s arrest in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.
Taking to social-networking website Twitter, Imran Khan said that its shameful how bureaucracy belonging to PAS has chosen to protest over accountability and arrest of Cheema, who is a front man of Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.
He reiterated that the group, under the supervision of CM Punjab, thinks that they are above the law.
PTI chief said that he appeared before the court to prove his innocence as he believes in supremacy of law and accountability. What are the bureaucrats scared of if they have not indulged in or abetted any corruption? he asked.
On Friday, opposition leaders staged a symbolic walkout in the Punjab Assembly, asking why Ahad Cheema was given promotion.
Cheema was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the MM Alam Road in Lahore over corruption allegations regarding taking 32 kanal land as a bribe. He had not appeared before the NAB despite several summon.
On the other hand, DMG workers closed their offices on the directives of Additional Chief Sectretary Umar Rasool in protest against the detention of Ahad Cheema.
During the meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, the officers demanded to release Cheema, saying that if the arrest is necessary then he should be nabbed in proper way.
Imran Khan has announced to hold a key press conference today, Saturday during which, he claimed, he would expose collusion of the Government of Punjab with bureaucrats.
Claim to expose corruption on part of Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif has come days after a former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in Ashiana Housing Scheme.-DNA/NNI
