Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline
TURKMENISTAN, February 23: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani launched a 1,814 kilometer (1,130 mile) gas pipeline on Friday that will feed Turkmenistan gas
to Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan and eventually to India. The first part of the inauguration took place in Turkmenistan, on the border with Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, followed by a ceremony in Afghanistan. The launch was shown live on Afghan television. Heavy security will guard the pipeline construction through war-weary Afghanistan, said Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the Herat provincial governor’s office. “It’s a golden day for Afghanistan today,” Farhad said. “It will help our economy and create thousands of jobs.” The long awaited pipeline project, which is known by the acronym TAPI, is expected to take two years to complete, but it has been several years in the planning. The United States has advocated the pipeline as a source of much needed gas to all three countries over an alternative pipeline, which is also being negotiated, bringing gas from Iran through Pakistan and into India. – Agencies
