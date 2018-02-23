Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline

Image result for Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline

TURKMENISTAN, February 23: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani launched a 1,814 kilometer (1,130 mile) gas pipeline on Friday that will feed Turkmenistan gas
to Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan and eventually to India. The first part of the inauguration took place in Turkmenistan, on the border with Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, followed by a ceremony in Afghanistan. The launch was shown live on Afghan television. Heavy security will guard the pipeline construction through war-weary Afghanistan, said Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the Herat provincial governor’s office. “It’s a golden day for Afghanistan today,” Farhad said. “It will help our economy and create thousands of jobs.” The long awaited pipeline project, which is known by the acronym TAPI, is expected to take two years to complete, but it has been several years in the planning. The United States has advocated the pipeline as a source of much needed gas to all three countries over an alternative pipeline, which is also being negotiated, bringing gas from Iran through Pakistan and into India. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Asif Zardari slams Sharif’s diatribe against state institutions
Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Masood Khan appreciates Army’s contribution towards security & development in AJK
Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline
Imran Khan criticises bureaucracy for protesting against Cheema’s arrest
Pakistan not placed on Grey List yet: FATF
Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs
Sultans win by 43 runs
Maldives warns India against interferring as ties fray
Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets
Rule of law is imperative for survival of the country: CJP
Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE regionally important: DG ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved