Masood Khan appreciates Army’s contribution towards security & development in AJK

RAWALPINDI, February 23:m : Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
According to ISPR, the two discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC). There was agreement to continue policy of restraint on Indian provocations as on both sides, it is Kashmiris who suffer from escalation.
AJK President Sardar Masood Khan appreciated the Army’s contribution towards security and development in AJK.-Sabah

