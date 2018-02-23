Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Opposition stages symbolic walkout in PA against Cheema’s promotion
LAHORE, February 23: Friction between the Punjab government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Friday, was observed over the arrest of Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s former director general Ahad Cheema.
It said that Cheema, by misusing of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers – a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract. He is also accused of receiving illegal gratification in the form of a 32-Kanal land valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.
An emergency meeting of the Punjab Cabinet was summoned following Cheema’s arrest.
The opposition members in the Punjab Assembly registered their protest over Cheema’s promotion from Grade 19 to Grade 20 and walked out of the assembly after they were not allowed to speak about the matter.-Agencies
