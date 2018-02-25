IoK is on fire and world community not sending any firefighters or peacekeepers to extinguish the raging fires: AJK President
LONDON, February 25: Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Indian Occupied Kashmir – the paradise on earth – was on fire and the world community was not sending any firefighters or peacekeepers to extinguish the raging fires there.
He made these remarks while addressing a convention of British Councillors, Lord Mayors and Mayors in London, organised by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom. He paid tribute to Pakistan High Commissioner Ibn-e-Abbas for successfully organising and hosting the event and congratulated the Councillors of Pakistani and Kashmiri extraction for their successful integration into the British political fabric.
The President said that this was no accidental fire, but Indian occupation forces were the “arsonists” who would not let any firefighter enter into the region and extinguish the fires. And the world was busy appeasing India and the arsonists instead of sending peacekeepers to the region because they say they have their economic interests tied with that country.
President Masood Khan also said that Jammu and Kashmir was the most obscure conflict in the region where thousands of people are killed, maimed, tortured, and incarcerated every year. Unlike other conflicts, Kashmir has little visibility on the international radar screen and Kashmir is also the least reported conflict, he said.
The United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General, instead of hiding behind bland statements, should intercede to take full cognisance of the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and stop massacres, killings, and illegal detentions. India would never agree to the UN Secretary General’s good offices but why should the SG be deterred by India’s non-compliance? The President asked: Has the UN not intervened in South Sudan, Mali, Central African Republic, Yemen, and Libya, without waiting for the consent of the parties to the conflict?
Sardar Masood Khan said that the UN Security Council should, instead of acting as a bystander in the Kashmir dispute, should take full cognisance of the matter and play its rightful role. – PR
