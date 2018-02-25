Ashiana Housing Scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO Shahid Shafiq remanded into NAB custody
LAHORE: A district court on Sunday allowed a one-day physical remand of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bismillah Engineering, Shahid Shafiq, into the National Accountability Bureau’s custody.
The NAB had launched an investigation against the management, officers, and officials of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), management and owners of Lahore Casa Developers, officers and officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) after the government cancelled the award of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme to the successful bidder M/S Chaudhry Latif and Sons.
The award was given to M/S Lahore Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Casa Developers (JV) – a proxy group of M/S Paragon City (Pvt) Limited (which is stated to be developed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique) – hence causing a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer. Shafiq’s company was part of the joint venture Lahore Casa Developers that NAB has said was ineligible to receive the contract.-Agencies
