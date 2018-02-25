Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President

Image result for mamnoon hussain

KARACHI, February 25: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that special economic zones are being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to generate economic activities across the country.
Talking to a delegation of businessmen in Karachi on Sunday, Mamnoon Hussain said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has laid strong foundations for development of the country during the last few years.
The President said peace has been restored in Karachi due to hectic efforts by the government which is very important for development of the country.
Mamnoon Hussain emphasized the need of joint efforts beyond political affiliations for development of the city and the province. He assured the businessmen for solution of their problems.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Ahad Cheema caused a loss of Rs455 million to national exchequer: NAB spokesman
Aitzaz slams Shehbaz for provoking protest over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Faisal Subhan confessed of kickbacks to Shehbaz in Multan Metro project: Imran
Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President
Ashiana Housing Scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO Shahid Shafiq remanded into NAB custody
IoK is on fire and world community not sending any firefighters or peacekeepers to extinguish the raging fires: AJK President
Karachi Kngs win by five wickets with 2 balls remaining
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by five wickets
China proposes removal of two-term limit for President
Asif Zardari slams Sharif’s diatribe against state institutions
Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema’s arrest
Masood Khan appreciates Army’s contribution towards security & development in AJK

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved