Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President
KARACHI, February 25: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that special economic zones are being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to generate economic activities across the country.
Talking to a delegation of businessmen in Karachi on Sunday, Mamnoon Hussain said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has laid strong foundations for development of the country during the last few years.
The President said peace has been restored in Karachi due to hectic efforts by the government which is very important for development of the country.
Mamnoon Hussain emphasized the need of joint efforts beyond political affiliations for development of the city and the province. He assured the businessmen for solution of their problems.-Sabah
Special economic zones are being established under CPEC: President
KARACHI, February 25: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that special economic zones are being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to generate economic activities across the country.
Talking to a delegation of businessmen in Karachi on Sunday, Mamnoon Hussain said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has laid strong foundations for development of the country during the last few years.
The President said peace has been restored in Karachi due to hectic efforts by the government which is very important for development of the country.
Mamnoon Hussain emphasized the need of joint efforts beyond political affiliations for development of the city and the province. He assured the businessmen for solution of their problems.-Sabah