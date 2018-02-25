Faisal Subhan confessed of kickbacks to Shehbaz in Multan Metro project: Imran

ISLAMABAD, February 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has claimed on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an offshore company named Capital Construction revealed that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and his family were paid huge kickbacks in Multan metro bus project.
Khan stated on Twitter on Sunday that Faisal Subhan, Capital Construction CEO, has confessed to Chinese regulatory authority that CM Shehbaz and the family were given huge kickbacks which were transferred in overseas bank accounts.
PTI chief has been alleging former first family of Pakistan and leadership of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of pocketing kickbacks in projects that leaders of the political party brand development projects for the people of Pakistan.
Imran Khan has accused Shehbaz Sharif of corruption and pocketing kickbacks in metro bus projects, first of which was launched and completed in Lahore.
“Faisal Subhan, CEO of shell co, Capital Construction, confessed to Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption in Multan Metro project that SS & family were paid hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts from this project,” PTI chief stated on social media on Sunday.
Alleged confession of the offshore company CEO has come months before PML-N, PTI and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) among other political groups of Pakistan are to contest General Elections for mandate of the people to lead the state.
Imran Khan has declared the alleged confession a Panama moment for Punjab chief minister, referencing to the ousting of Nawaz Sharif as the premier of Pakistan in a corruption probe pursued by opposition parties over Panama Leaks.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan demanded judicial inquiry of Faisal Subhan’s disappearance.
While talking to journalists, Imran said that Faisal Subhan, the CEO of Capital Engineering went missing after he exposed corruption in Multan Metro project before a Chinese probing committee.-Agencies

