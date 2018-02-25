Ahad Cheema caused a loss of Rs455 million to national exchequer: NAB spokesman

  • NAB refutes Punjab govt’s claim over Ex-LDA DG’s arrest
  • says nadeem Zia, owner of Paragon City transferred Rs 31 million to Cheema’s ABL account
  • says cheema and his relatives through this amount obtained a 32-Kanal piece of land in Lahore Cantonment

LAHORE, February 25: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday rejected the Punjab government’s claim pertaining to the arrest of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Ahad Cheema in Ashiana Housing scheme scandal.
In a statement issued by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, Ahad Cheema carried out the activities in Punjab Ashiana scheme with a criminal intent and accepted the illegal bidding proposal of KASA Developers.
The NAB spokesman further said that ex-LDA DG awarded a contract to a C-4 company Bismillah Engineering that was only eligible to receive contracts up to 150 million rupees.
KASA Developers was a joint venture of Bismillah Engineering Services, Sparco Construction Company and China First Metallurgical Group, the statement added.
By awarding the contact to a C-4 company, Cheema caused a loss of Rs455 million to the national exchequer, the NAB spokesperson stated.
The statement further added that Nadeem Zia, owner of Paragon City transferred Rs 31 million from his bank account in DHA to Ahad Cheema’s Allied Bank Shadipura branch account.
The Ex-LDA DG and his relatives through this amount obtained a 32-Kanal piece of land in Lahore Cantonment, registered in the name of his cousin and siblings Ahmed Cheema and Sadia Mansoor, said statement said. – Agencies

